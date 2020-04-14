Herman Mashaba questions Patricia de Lille’s actions on Beitbridge border fence vandalism
Herman Mashaba has expressed dismay about his former colleague Patricia de Lille's damage control plan regarding vandalism of the Beitbridge border fence.
On Monday, a viral picture showed the barbed wire fence, which separates SA and Zimbabwe, had been cut to open a large hole.
The border fence was put in place last month to strengthen the country's national security. It is 1.8m high and spans 20km on each side of the border post.
In a series of tweets, public works minister De Lille acknowledged the damage and promised to increase security measures.
She said the contractor responsible for site construction was instructed to employ additional workers, and the defence force has deployed soldiers to patrol the border.
“I am investigating the Beitbridge matter. The contractor has increased security personnel. The defence force has also deployed soldiers to patrol the border.
“This was a project by DPWI [department of public works and infrastructure] to secure the borders and repair and replace the fence, which has been badly damaged.”
This was a project by DPWI to secure the borders and repair and replace the fence which has been badly damaged. I have requested that the Department of Defense increase security measures as reinforcement to protect our borders especially during the COVID 19 pandemic.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 13, 2020
De Lille said she was considering additional methods such as surveillance, sensors and alarms to avoid future damage to the fence.
For the Beitbridge border fence, we are also considering additional deterring methods such as surveillance, sensors and alarms.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 13, 2020
Reacting to the damage control, Mashaba suggested De Lille was only responding to the situation because of being “embarrassed on social media”.
“Why are there not continuous patrols of our borders? Why is it only when you are embarrassed on social media that you take action?” he asked.
Why are there not continuous patrols of our borders?— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 13, 2020
Why is it only when you are embarrassed on social media that you take action?
Prevention is better than cure. https://t.co/mUCG0Ad0aO
Mashaba said prevention was better than cure, adding that those responsible for the damage should face jail.
“Everyone from service provider to minister should face the law,” he added.
Did South Africans pay R1 million per km for this?— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 13, 2020
In a time of crisis, this kind of wasteful spending should mean jail time.
Everyone from service provider to minister should face the law.
I hope you can give us some more detail @PatriciaDeLille! https://t.co/g8RjTJRCfY