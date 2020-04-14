Herman Mashaba questions Patricia de Lille’s actions on Beitbridge border fence vandalism

Herman Mashaba has expressed dismay about his former colleague Patricia de Lille's damage control plan regarding vandalism of the Beitbridge border fence.

On Monday, a viral picture showed the barbed wire fence, which separates SA and Zimbabwe, had been cut to open a large hole.

The border fence was put in place last month to strengthen the country's national security. It is 1.8m high and spans 20km on each side of the border post.

In a series of tweets, public works minister De Lille acknowledged the damage and promised to increase security measures.

She said the contractor responsible for site construction was instructed to employ additional workers, and the defence force has deployed soldiers to patrol the border.

“I am investigating the Beitbridge matter. The contractor has increased security personnel. The defence force has also deployed soldiers to patrol the border.

“This was a project by DPWI [department of public works and infrastructure] to secure the borders and repair and replace the fence, which has been badly damaged.”