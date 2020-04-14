South Africa

Herman Mashaba questions Patricia de Lille’s actions on Beitbridge border fence vandalism

14 April 2020 - 11:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says public works minister Patricia de Lille is taking action regarding border security 'only because she was embarrassed on social media'.
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says public works minister Patricia de Lille is taking action regarding border security 'only because she was embarrassed on social media'.
Image: Sunday Times.

Herman Mashaba has expressed dismay about his former colleague Patricia de Lille's damage control plan regarding vandalism of the Beitbridge border fence.

On Monday, a viral picture showed the barbed wire fence, which separates SA and Zimbabwe, had been cut to open a large hole.

The border fence was put in place last month to strengthen the country's national security. It is 1.8m high and spans 20km on each side of the border post.

In a series of tweets, public works minister De Lille acknowledged the damage and promised to increase security measures.

She said the contractor responsible for site construction was instructed to employ additional workers, and the defence force has deployed soldiers to patrol the border.

“I am investigating the Beitbridge matter. The contractor has increased security personnel. The defence force has also deployed soldiers to patrol the border.

“This was a project by DPWI [department of public works and infrastructure] to secure the borders and repair and replace the fence, which has been badly damaged.”

De Lille said she was considering additional methods such as surveillance, sensors and alarms to avoid future damage to the fence.

Reacting to the damage control, Mashaba suggested De Lille was only responding to the situation because of being “embarrassed on social media”.

“Why are there not continuous patrols of our borders? Why is it only when you are embarrassed on social media that you take action?” he asked.

Mashaba said prevention was better than cure, adding that those responsible for the damage should face jail.

“Everyone from service provider to minister should face the law,” he added.

Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged

Public works minister Patricia de Lille said on Monday that the army has been sent to the Beitbridge border fence after reports that it had been ...
News
21 hours ago

SA's 40km Zimbabwe border fence goes ahead despite lockdown

Construction of the new 40km fence at the Beitbridge border post was going ahead, despite the implementation of the 21-day national lockdown which ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA builds 40km fence to trump any chance of virus sneaking in from Zim

A new 40km fence will be erected at the Beitbridge border post to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni South Africa
  3. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  4. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  5. An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation
X