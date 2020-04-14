Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in SA is fast climbing towards the 2,500 mark, with health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday announcing an additional 143 cases.

On Monday, Mkhize said SA had 2,272 cases across the country, but by Tuesday afternoon this had increased to 2,415 cases.

He did not announce any additional deaths, meaning the official death toll remains at 27.

Of the confirmed cases, Gauteng remains SA's epicentre with 909 cases. The Western Cape has 643 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 489 and the Eastern Cape 174.