South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay records second Covid-19 death

14 April 2020 - 11:47 By Nomazima Nkosi
A second person in Nelson Mandela Bay has died
A second person in Nelson Mandela Bay has died
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

As the number of Covid-19 cases increased to 104 in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded its second death related to the global pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in the metro has risen to 51.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said a 77-year-old male's death occurred before the 66-year-old North End woman who died in the early hours of Thursday in Livingstone Hospital.

“The 77-year-old was admitted to Livingstone Hospital but he had a lot of underlying issues such as diabetes and renal failure.

“He wasn’t admitted to hospital because of Covid-19, which was why there wasn’t an announcement.

“Coronavirus was only confirmed during his postmortem,” Gomba said.

On Monday night health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that Covid-19 cases in the province had risen to 104.

The province had 88 confirmed cases on Sunday evening.

Total cases in the country are 2,272.

Speaking on the increase, Gomba said the youngest person to have tested positive for coronavirus was a six-year-old who also had ties to the KwaDwesi funeral on March 21.

“The child is also somehow connected to the funeral that happened before the lockdown,” Gomba said.

The rest of the provincial figures are as follows:

• Sarah Baartman district municipality — 10
• Buffalo City municipality — 31
• Chris Hani municipality — 5
• Amathole district municipality — 3
• OR Tambo municipality — 4

Gomba said the province had recorded nine recoveries.

READ MORE

62 patients in Gauteng hospitals with Covid-19, says MEC Bandile Masuku

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 865, health MEC Dr Badile Masuku said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 2,173

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has risen by 145 to 2,173, the health ministry said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni South Africa
  3. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  4. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  5. An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation
X