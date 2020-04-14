Nelson Mandela Bay records second Covid-19 death

As the number of Covid-19 cases increased to 104 in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded its second death related to the global pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in the metro has risen to 51.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said a 77-year-old male's death occurred before the 66-year-old North End woman who died in the early hours of Thursday in Livingstone Hospital.

“The 77-year-old was admitted to Livingstone Hospital but he had a lot of underlying issues such as diabetes and renal failure.

“He wasn’t admitted to hospital because of Covid-19, which was why there wasn’t an announcement.

“Coronavirus was only confirmed during his postmortem,” Gomba said.