Ramaphosa will respond on Friday to demands to lift booze ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Gauteng Liquor Forum to give him until Friday to fully respond to its letter demanding the lifting or changes to regulations banning alcohol sales under lockdown rules in SA.

In a letter addressed to the forum's legal representative Eric Mabuza, the presidency said said it had noted concerns expressed by the forum.

“The National Command Council, the presidency and other relevant parties are meeting again this week, specifically to discuss the details of government’s economic assistance programme. This includes assistance offered to small businesses such as those of your clients, and other measures to mitigate the effects of the lockdown extension,” the state attorney said on behalf of the presidency.