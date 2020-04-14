South Africa

WATCH | Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation

14 April 2020 - 08:16 By TimesLIVE Multimedia

The African Children's Feeding Scheme (ACFS) is an NGO based in Soweto, Johannesburg.

It provides families with access to nutrition, health and education.

ACFS has been around for 75 years and has eight community centres in Soweto, where food is prepared and served to preschoolers and schoolchildren.

The Covid-19 outbreak has interrupted operations for the feeding scheme. Some of their programmes have had to be discontinued due to safety concerns.

Not only has the pandemic affected the people that the scheme assists, but the organisation has also taken a knock.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, ACFS has only been operating from three of their eight centres.

