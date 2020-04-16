Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be phased in - if lockdown ends April 30
Pupils in grades 12 and seven will be the first to return to school on May 6 if President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the lockdown at the end of the month, according to a draft proposal seen by TimesLIVE.
This is according to proposals contained in the department of basic education's ''draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan” which was discussed with teacher unions and governing body associations on Wednesday.
According to the document, two grades will be phased in at a time, starting from May 6.
These are the tentative dates for pupils to return to school:
* Grades 12 and 7: May 6;
* Grades 11 and 6: May 20;
* Grades 10 and 5: June 3;
*Grades 9 and 4: June 17;
*Grades 8 and 3: July 1;
*Grades 2 and 1: July 8; and
*Grade R: July 15.
The document stated that the phased in approach ''will be closely managed and monitored'' and that the next two grades will be brought in based on how the school is coping with the management of the number of pupils, the space and the hygienic requirements.
But it stated that schooling will only resume after the department of health has given the green light that it is safe to resume schooling.
''Given the high risk associated with large gatherings, the DBE is considering a phased-in approach. The most critical grades will be brought in first to start the primary and secondary schools, while the remaining learners are retained at home, and they are brought in on an incremental basis,'' the document stated.