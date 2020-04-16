South Africa

Couple arrested after 5-year-old boy's body found at their tavern

16 April 2020 - 21:13 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Police arrested a couple in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg on Thursday after the lifeless body of a five-year-old boy was found in their tavern. File Photo.
Police arrested a couple in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg on Thursday after the lifeless body of a five-year-old boy was found in their tavern. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Police arrested a couple in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg on Thursday after the lifeless body of a five-year-old boy was found in their tavern.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed that the couple, aged 29 and 30, were the owners of the establishment where the body was found.

Makhubele said that on Tuesday April 14 at about 5pm, the grandmother of a five-year-old boy reported him missing to the Orange Farm police.

“Then on April 15 2020 at about 10pm it was reported that a body of a five-year-old boy was discovered at a house in Extension 4, Orange Farm, inside a tavern,” said Makhubele.

When police arrived they made a gruesome discovery.

The body was “in an upright position, naked next to a fridge”. The boy had “string tied around his neck and a handkerchief tied around his ankle”, Makhubele said.

The police opened a case of murder, and the couple are expected to appear in court soon.

MORE

Shopkeeper who refused to sell cigarettes stabbed to death

A shopkeeper who refused to sell cigarettes during the lockdown was stabbed to death, police said on Thursday.
News
8 hours ago

Chained to chair over missing TV, man found dead in Vlakfontein

Three people, including two women, were arrested after the body of a 23-year-old man was found in an open field in Vlakfontein, south of ...
News
15 hours ago

‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin Khosa died in Alex

Collin Khosa was allegedly killed by SANDF members in Alexandra on Good Friday
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  4. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  5. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X