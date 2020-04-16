Man arrested in connection with Bellville Hawks office break-in appears in court

The man arrested in connection with the burglary at the Hawks offices in Bellville, Cape Town, at the weekend will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 23.

Brandon Okkers, 34, appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Thursday.

Officials say Okkers was found in possession of flash-drives, hard drives and personal items belonging to Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation unit members.

In a statement the Hawks said it was investigating whether Okkers was linked to other break-ins at the same building.