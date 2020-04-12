Testing time ahead for humans and the economy both
12 April 2020 - 00:00
There'll be more than just the one lockdown extension announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.
There'll be another at the end of April, when this one expires, and another after that. Get used to it. We're in lockdown because we don't know how widespread coronavirus infections really are, but if you want to become an instant expert, go online and look at spotlightnsp.co.za, a publication that watches our health services like a hawk...
