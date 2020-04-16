NSPCA probes 'barbaric' videos of live frogs, fish being eaten in 'lockdown challenge'

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCAs) is investigation videos of three South Africans who allegedly ate live animals during a viral lockdown challenge.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the national lockdown, many people have resorted to various challenges, such as downing raw eggs, to keep themselves amused while cooped up at home.

Thousands of social media users have uploaded videos of themselves downing a glass of raw egg, sugar and a shot of alcohol. Some went as far as downing an entire bottle of whiskey or rum. After posting their videos, social media users nominate and tag friends, challenging them to do the same.

But it appears that some have gone too far.