South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Gauteng command council to brief media on Covid-19 infections

Note: The feed is expected to start at 13:00

16 April 2020 - 12:45 By TimesLIVE

Gauteng's provincial command council will on Thursday brief the media on response plans in place to contain further infections of Covid-19.

The province remains the epicentre of the virus, but the command council says it is committed to curbing infections.

Covid-19 cases in SA are currently at 2,506, with 34 deaths.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the majority of new infections were in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN. These provinces have the most confirmed cases at 930, 657 and 519 respectively.

There are 199 cases in the Eastern Cape, 97 in the Free State, 25 in Limpopo, 23 in the North West, 22 in Mpumalanga and 16 in the Northern Cape.

READ MORE:

Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni hardest hit Covid-19 districts in Gauteng

Of the 909 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Gauteng, 62 have needed to be hospitalised, the provincial department of health ...
News
1 day ago

Seven more Covid-19 deaths in SA, as cases climb to 2,506

Thirty-four South Africans have now died of Covid-19, up seven from Tuesday - the single biggest daily jump announced to date.
News
19 hours ago

Ekurhuleni launches Covid-19 food bank so poor don't go hungry

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on Tuesday launched a food bank to provide relief to the poor during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X