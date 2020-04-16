WATCH LIVE | Gauteng command council to brief media on Covid-19 infections

The province remains the epicentre of the virus, but the command council says it is committed to curbing infections.

Covid-19 cases in SA are currently at 2,506, with 34 deaths.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the majority of new infections were in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN. These provinces have the most confirmed cases at 930, 657 and 519 respectively.

There are 199 cases in the Eastern Cape, 97 in the Free State, 25 in Limpopo, 23 in the North West, 22 in Mpumalanga and 16 in the Northern Cape.