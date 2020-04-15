Seven more Covid-19 deaths in SA, as cases climb to 2,506

Six of the seven deaths were in KwaZulu-Natal, with one in Gauteng.

On Tuesday, Mkhize said in a statement that there were 2,415 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA - an increase in 143 cases from the day before.

At the briefing, communications company MultiChoice, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates announced that they had partnered to provide various pieces of protective equipment to frontline healthcare and other workers.

This included 100,000 N95 masks, 350,000 surgical masks, 100,000 gloves, 10,000 protective overalls, 10,000 wipes and 100,000 shoe covers.