TikTok rolls out new safety features to protect younger users

17 April 2020
Social media app TikTok allows you to create and share short videos.
Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Video sharing app TikTok is introducing new features to ensure the safety of its younger users as they spend more time on the app during the lockdown.

The family pairing features will be rolled out on April 30 and will allow parents to monitor screen time, restrict the number of direct messages sent to the users and the content they consume.

“It enhances TikTok’s suite of safety tools and complements its work to provide greater access to product features as users reach key milestones for digital literacy.

The app has already recruited some of its top creators to help raise awareness about limiting screen time among its users.

Registered accounts for users under the age of 16 years will be banned from sending and receiving direct messages.

In addition to these features, parents are encouraged to teach their children about the importance of online safety by visiting the app's safety centre.

