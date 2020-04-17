If this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller is real, I want it

Thanks to Amazon Canada, it appears a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller exists. See? The world isn’t so bad. Unless this is an elaborate prank, and then we should probably just give up on humanity.

This appears to be a legitimate product listing that someone was just a little too keen to upload, because we haven’t heard anything about a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller from CD Projekt Red, yet.

Yes, it’s definitely an Xbox One controller and not one for the Series X; you’ll notice the lack of a Share button.