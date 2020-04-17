If this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller is real, I want it
Thanks to Amazon Canada, it appears a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller exists. See? The world isn’t so bad. Unless this is an elaborate prank, and then we should probably just give up on humanity.
This appears to be a legitimate product listing that someone was just a little too keen to upload, because we haven’t heard anything about a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller from CD Projekt Red, yet.
Yes, it’s definitely an Xbox One controller and not one for the Series X; you’ll notice the lack of a Share button.
From the product description, the controller’s design is based on the character Johnny Silverhand who, rather famously, is voiced by, and bares a likeness to, Keanu Reeves in the game.
I know I want this controller to be real. The “No Future” graffiti makes it uncomfortably appropriate for our current situation, and I’m all about expressing my existential dread through the medium of Xbox controllers.
How about you?
