Matric supplementary exams postponed to end of the year
More than 350,000 candidates who were due to write the amended senior certificate (old matric) and national senior certificate supplementary examinations in May and June, will only be able to write their exams at the end of the year.
This follows a decision by the department to postpone the examinations due to the national lockdown.
The more than 350,000 part-time candidates include those who did not meet the pass requirements in the 2019 final exams as well as those who sought to rewrite to improve their marks.
The department said these examinations will be merged with the November 2020 exams.
The director-general of the department of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, has written a letter to the heads of the provincial education departments confirming the rescheduling of the examinations.
“The advent of the Covid-19 virus has led to the early closure of schools during the first term and the declaration of a 21-day lockdown by the president of the Republic of South Africa, commencing from 26 March and concluding on 16 April 2020. The lockdown has since been extended until Thursday, 30 April 2020. This has resulted in a disruption to schooling and hence the writing of May/June 2020 examinations has to be rescheduled,” said Mweli.
Spokesperson for the department Elijah Mhlanga said the candidates will be informed regarding registration, examination centres and timetables.
“The department urges all candidates to continue their preparations. Learning and revision material has been made available on the department website,” Mhlanga said.
He said the second chance matric support programme link on the website is still available to assist especially those who have been studying independently as part-time candidates.