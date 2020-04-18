Matric supplementary exams postponed to end of the year

More than 350,000 candidates who were due to write the amended senior certificate (old matric) and national senior certificate supplementary examinations in May and June, will only be able to write their exams at the end of the year.

This follows a decision by the department to postpone the examinations due to the national lockdown.

The more than 350,000 part-time candidates include those who did not meet the pass requirements in the 2019 final exams as well as those who sought to rewrite to improve their marks.

The department said these examinations will be merged with the November 2020 exams.

The director-general of the department of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, has written a letter to the heads of the provincial education departments confirming the rescheduling of the examinations.