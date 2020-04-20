Cops arrested for drinking alcohol at tavern, others arrested for corruption

Five Free State police officers, including a reservist, were arrested after they were allegedly part of a group drinking at a local tavern over the weekend.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the five members from the Namahadi police station in Phuthaditjhaba were allegedly drinking at the tavern on Saturday.

They initially escaped as members were about to pounce on them, but were arrested on Sunday when they reported for duty, Naidoo said.

“Pictures of the members being arrested went viral, a moment SAPS management is not proud of, but the arrests were a necessary course of action.”

The police officials will be charged with defeating the ends of justice and failing to enforce and adhere to the national disaster management regulations.

Naidoo said the 44-year-old tavern owner was also arrested for violating the prohibition of the sale of liquor. All liquor was seized and the tavern was shut down.

In a second incident, six officers from Brooklyn and Silverton police stations in Pretoria were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing money during a roadblock.

Naidoo said members of the Mpumalanga provincial Anti-Corruption Unit received information that the officers had stolen more than R30,000 in cash from a group of people passing through a roadblock.

“According to reports, members initially demanded a R100 bribe after realising the driver of a sedan and two passengers were not in possession of the required documentation.

“The money was allegedly stolen after the sedan was searched at the roadblock,” he said.

All six police officers were arrested after they were found in possession of the money.

In the third incident, an officer was detained after he held a gathering at the police barracks in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

“The arrest of our own is both disheartening and pleasing in the sense that it shows the SA Police Serivce remains unbiased and has the capacity and capability to decisively deal with criminality within its ranks,” said national provincial police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.