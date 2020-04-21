Covid-19: 'Good people still exist,' says farm worker after food donations

A Mpumalanga farm worker who had sleepless nights – wondering where her family’s next meal would come from after being told she would not get paid during the Covid-19 lockdown - breathed a sigh of relief after she received food donations .

Agnes Shabangu’s plight was first published by TimesSelect less than a week ago and since then, pledges for assistance have been incoming.

Shabangu, a mother of three, had said she wished her family could contract Covid-19 so they would be hospitalised and would be guaranteed food everyday.

“It was not easy. My children would go fishing at a nearby river, but after we had eaten that fish, I would not sleep well thinking about what we would eat the following day,” the 45-year-old said.

Shabangu’s family usually survives on her R3,000 salary and food schemes at her children’s school. But the lockdown has meant no source of income nor food.

Among those who contributed to Shabangu’s family is the Eric and Charmaine Mabuza Foundation, which has pledged to assist her with R2,500 worth of grocery vouches for two months.