Harsh consequences for 'disgusting' food parcel thieves: Cyril Ramaphosa

Disturbing and disgusting.

These were the words used by President Cyril Ramaphosa to describe allegations about officials stealing and selling food parcels meant to alleviate hunger among poor South Africans during the lockdown.

The president said the individuals concerned would be dealt with harshly should the allegations be found to be true.

“Over the past three weeks, we have been confronted with distressing images of desperate people clamouring for food parcels at distribution centres, and of community protests against food shortages.

“We have also had to contend with allegations both disturbing and disgusting. A number of provinces have received reports that callous individuals, some of them allegedly government officials, are hoarding or selling food parcels earmarked for the needy and destitute, or diverting them to their friends and families,” Ramaphosa said on Monday.

He was writing in his weekly newsletter in which he focused on hunger and poverty. These issues have been thrust into the spotlight by images of long queues of people around the country waiting to get food parcels.