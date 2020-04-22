Second chance for SA group stuck in Saudi Arabia after missing plane by hours

There is hope. After missing their first flight from Saudi Arabia by a matter of hours, stranded South Africans have another opportunity to return home.

The 40 South Africans have been forced to come back home after work dried up during lockdown in the Middle Eastern country.

At the weekend, Saudi Arabia reported more than 9,000 cases of Covid-19, with more than 90 deaths. Last month, entry and exit into the capital city, Riyadh, into Medina, Mecca and Jeddah were halted in a bid to stop spreading the coronavirus.

The South Africans had to take a 13-hour bus ride from Riyadh to Jeddah, where they were supposed to catch the special flight. But the group missed out as the flight left at 9am and they arrived in Jeddah just after midday.