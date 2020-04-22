South Africans in Egypt set to return home, no news for group in Morocco

The 43 South Africans stranded in Egypt said they were excited to be returning to SA on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the group stranded in Morocco was becoming despondent as there was no news on when it will be repatriated.

The two groups of South Africans found themselves stranded in the north African countries after the lockdown in most countries last month saw the cancellation of international air travel.

However, travel restrictions were lifted earlier this month to allow for evacuation of foreign citizens.

The department of international relations confirmed that the 43, who have been stranded in Egypt for close to a month, will be repatriated to SA on Wednesday

There have been various plans to repatriate the 43 but some of them were postponed at the last minute.