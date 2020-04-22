South Africa

South Africans in Egypt set to return home, no news for group in Morocco

22 April 2020 - 10:49 By Ernest Mabuza
A group of 43 South Africans in Egypt are set to return to SA on Wednesday. However, there is no news about when will the group of 34 South Africans stranded in Morocco will return home.
A group of 43 South Africans in Egypt are set to return to SA on Wednesday. However, there is no news about when will the group of 34 South Africans stranded in Morocco will return home.
Image: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE

The 43 South Africans stranded in Egypt said they were excited to be returning to SA on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the group stranded in Morocco was becoming despondent as there was no news on when it will be repatriated.

The two groups of South Africans found themselves stranded in the north African countries after the lockdown in most countries last month saw the cancellation of international air travel.

However, travel restrictions were lifted earlier this month to allow for evacuation of foreign citizens.

The department of international relations confirmed that the 43, who have been stranded in Egypt for close to a month, will be repatriated to SA on Wednesday

There have been various plans to repatriate the 43 but some of them were postponed at the last minute.

South African stranded at sea near India for more than 80 days

If you're twitchy after 24 days of lockdown, spare a thought for Donovan van Vuuren, who this week passed 80 days aboard a ship off India.
News
3 days ago

However, the department managed to arrange a flight to bring the South Africans home on Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Schnettler, one of the 43, said though the group was returning to SA, “we are so sad that the group (of 34 South Africans) in Morocco is still stranded”.

There were plans by the SA embassy in Morocco to repatriate the group stranded there last week but they did not materialise.

When the flight from Morocco was mooted, it was proposed that the group in Egypt charter a flight to join the Moroccan group and fly back together to SA. The group in Morocco had offered to help the Egyptian group by sharing the costs of the charter flight. However, the 43 South Africans in Egypt said they could not afford the exorbitant R871,000 required to charter a flight from Cairo to Casablanca.

One of the people stranded in Morocco said the group wanted answers as to why they were not included in the flight from Egypt or why no plans were being made for them as they too had been waiting for over a month to get home.

The person said their group had people in the coronavirus high-risk age category, some of whom were diabetic, others were on chronic medication, and others had heart and anxiety problems.

James de Wet, another of those stranded in Morocco, said the group asked to be included in the repatriation flight from Egypt but that was not happening.

“We have no idea when we will be repatriated. Obviously, our group is becoming extremely frustrated and despondent,” De Wet said.

MORE

South Africans still stranded in Egypt despite promise of repatriation flight

Forty-three South Africans stranded in Egypt since the lockdown began on March 27 are growing increasingly anxious about their return to SA.
News
1 day ago

SAA business rescue practitioners 'assessing impact' of government's refusal to pay further R10bn

The business rescue practitioners of SAA are assessing the impact of the government turning down a request for R10bn in extra funding.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  5. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
X