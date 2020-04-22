South Africa

Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's Covid-19 relief plan

22 April 2020 - 11:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan has found favour with many South Africans, including opposition party leaders.

On Tuesday, in an address to the nation, Ramaphosa announced a R500bn relief package to support the economy, save jobs and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among other things, R20bn was allocated to the immediate health care response.

R40bn was set aside for income support for workers whose employers are unable to pay their staff.

A further R100bn was set aside for the protection of jobs, as well as to create jobs.

The official opposition party leader John Steenhuisen welcomed the measures, saying it was essentially the “smart lockdown plan the DA proposed”.

Steenhuisen said approaching institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for funding of this package was encouraging.

The EFF, in a statement, said it welcomed the core of the aspects announced on social relief but will wait for additional details on economic measures that Ramaphosa is set to announce during the week.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

