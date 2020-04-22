Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's Covid-19 relief plan
President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan has found favour with many South Africans, including opposition party leaders.
On Tuesday, in an address to the nation, Ramaphosa announced a R500bn relief package to support the economy, save jobs and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among other things, R20bn was allocated to the immediate health care response.
R40bn was set aside for income support for workers whose employers are unable to pay their staff.
A further R100bn was set aside for the protection of jobs, as well as to create jobs.
The official opposition party leader John Steenhuisen welcomed the measures, saying it was essentially the “smart lockdown plan the DA proposed”.
Steenhuisen said approaching institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for funding of this package was encouraging.
It is encouraging that #CyrilRamaphosa spoke of approaching institutions such as the IMF for a portion of the funding for this package, particularly since these institutions have made low interest, unconditional loans specifically for Covid-19 relief. - @jsteenhuisen— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 21, 2020
The EFF, in a statement, said it welcomed the core of the aspects announced on social relief but will wait for additional details on economic measures that Ramaphosa is set to announce during the week.
Economic Freedom Fighters Statement on South Africa’s Economic Stimulus and Social Relief Measures. pic.twitter.com/UAQU7lr6sK— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 21, 2020
@PresidencyZA Gradual approach to lifting of the lockdown restrictions, a wise move. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 The stimulus package sounds good on paper. However, its success will depend on effective implementation. Focus on the informal sector encouraging. @BantuHolomisa— Nqabayomzi Kwankwa (@N_Kwankwa) April 21, 2020
“A temporary, 6-month coronavirus grant will be launched. R50 billion will be allocated to this. Child grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and thereafter and additional R500.” Very good. 👏🏾👏🏾 @BantuHolomisa— Nqabayomzi Kwankwa (@N_Kwankwa) April 21, 2020
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.
In his next address, Mr must announce comprehensive & workable interventions that will salvage the 2020 education calendar. The intervention in all spheres of education should include usage of technology and zero rating of data costs of all educational content. #SaveAfricanChild— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 21, 2020
FF Plus response to the economic stimulus package @GroenewaldPJ #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/7ZgiBGOPsq— VRYHEIDSFRONT PLUS / FREEDOM FRONT PLUS (@VFPlus) April 21, 2020
President Ramaphosa spoke so well and outlined a clear plan of action for our country.He is supported. My only request to the President is to order the Governor of our Reserve Bank to Print the 500 billion instead of borrowing from IMF,World Band and other financial corporations.— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) April 21, 2020
If "Man with a plan" was a person, Thank you President Cyril Ramaphosa for trying to accommodate everyone more especially social grant receivers 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/L6IAsyfFyL— Vuyiswa Mzinyathi (@vuyiswa612) April 21, 2020