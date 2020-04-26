South Africa

Search for missing woman leads to human remains buried under house

26 April 2020 - 11:20 By Naledi Shange
The shallow grave where human remains were found in Libode, Eastern Cape.
The shallow grave where human remains were found in Libode, Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied

Community members helping police search for a missing woman stumbled upon a decomposed body at Libode in the Eastern Cape, police said on Sunday.

Capt Khaya Tonjeni said the community were “assisting police in information about a 34-year-old woman who went missing on September 26 2016".

“A case of a missing person was opened after her disappearance.”

Saturday's search led to an abandoned house where bones were found underneath the foundations.

“The bones were covered with a blanket and buried in a shallow grave. They will be sent to the laboratory for testing to determine whether they belong to this missing woman,” said Tonjeni.

A murder case has been opened.

MORE

Gang nabbed in Eastern Cape with tower batteries and network regulators

Ten suspects have been arrested in Hankey in the Eastern Cape for being in possession of suspected stolen property including tower batteries, network ...
News
1 day ago

Men from 'funeral parlour' bust in KZN while ferrying 80kg of dagga in a coffin

Two men were arrested after they were found ferrying 80kg of dagga in a coffin in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Two intruders kill KZN man as injured wife escapes with 20-month-old baby

Tongaat police are investigating a case of murder after a 38-year-old man was killed in an apparent robbery at his home on Wednesday
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  4. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  5. Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school South Africa

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X