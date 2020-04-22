South Africa

Two intruders kill KZN man as injured wife escapes with 20-month-old baby

22 April 2020 - 12:34 By Lwandile Bhengu
A KwaZulu-Natal man was stabbed to death inside his home in Tongaat.
A KwaZulu-Natal man was stabbed to death inside his home in Tongaat.
Image: Supplied

Tongaat police are investigating a case of murder after a 38-year-old man was killed in an apparent robbery at his home on Wednesday.

According to police, the man and his family had been sleeping in the early hours of Wednesday when they were woken by footsteps inside their home at Watsonia Drive in Tongaat, north of Durban.

“Suddenly they saw two males inside the house. The intruders stabbed a 38-year-old man with an unknown object on the left side of the head. He was declared dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

According to security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), the man's body was discovered in a pool of blood.

“His wife had a stab wound on her arm. She was treated by medics but declined further medical attention,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“The female victim was stabbed in the right arm. She managed to lock herself in one of the bedrooms with her 20-month-old baby while her husband attempted to fight off their attackers,” he added.

Gwala said the men made off with two cellphones and a laptop.

“It is unclear how they gained entry. We are appealing to anyone who might have information to contact the local police or Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111‬,” Gwala said.

MORE

Bheki Cele cites alcohol ban for drastic drop in murders, rapes, hijackings

The stringent regulation of banning the sale of alcohol during lockdown has led to a major decline in violent crimes.
News
2 hours ago

Durban robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene minutes later

A Durban man - who allegedly used a silicone gun to hold up a petrol attendant - was arrested after he returned to the service station to purchase ...
News
1 week ago

Man accused of multiple cash heists denied bail until after lockdown

A man who police have linked to several crimes, including cash-in-transit robberies, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and armed robberies, was ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  5. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X