Back to school dates set with matric and grade 7 pupils first to return

Schools are set to partially reopen next week with teachers starting work on Monday May 4 and pupils two days later.

Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli told MPs on Wednesday that the department was planning to phase in the return of pupils to school with grades 7 and 12 pupils being the first to go back next Wednesday May 6.

Other grades will return over weeks between May and July, as the lockdown restrictions are gradually eased, with the last batch (grade Rs) expected to go back on July 15.

Mweli said that as part of managing the risk, grades 12 and 7 (which are "exit" grades would return first. They are comparatively mature pupils who could help with the orientation of younger learners entering a particular school for the first time.

Mweli, who was addressing parliament's basic education oversight committee, said there would be no May/June exams this year, with the time being used for teaching.

According to the department's plan, grade 12 pupils will write their preparatory exams in September with the final exams rescheduled to November/December.

The matric results will most likely be released around the middle to end of January 2021, he said.

In a supporting document, the department protocols advise that schools must ensure:

Hugging, handshaking and direct contact must be avoided;

Cloth masks to be worn by pupils and teachers at all times;

No mass public events;

Sports matches, choral practices and festivals/Eistedfods are not permitted;

Extra classes should be arranged in small groups that maintain social distancing.

Schools must sanitise classrooms before the start of every school day, ensure everyone sanitises hands when entering classrooms, and place limits on movement of pupils between classes.

Proposed dates for a resumption of schooling are:

Grades 12 and 7 - May 6

Grades 11 and 6 - May 20

Grades 10 and 5 - June 3

Grades 9 and 4 - June 17

Grades 8 and 3 - July 1

Grades 2 and 1 - July 8

Grades R - July 15.

This is a developing story.