South Africa

Make sure it's safe or we won't go back to school: teachers' union

28 April 2020 - 20:14 By PREGA GOVENDER
Teachers from the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie (SAOU) have issued a list of demands that the government must meet before schools can reopen.
Teachers from the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie (SAOU) have issued a list of demands that the government must meet before schools can reopen.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

The government must provide cloth masks, hand sanitisers and thermal scanners before schools are allowed to reopen.

These are among a list of demands that the almost 21,900 members of the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie (SAOU), who participated in an electronic poll, want to be implemented.

SAOU'S chief executive Chris Klopper said in a statement that members insisted that the safety and health of education staff and learners must be the primary focus when schools reopen.

Covid-19: Parents must wait as government briefing on schooling postponed

Parents, pupils, teachers and education stakeholders will have to wait a little longer to hear when schooling will resume.
News
1 day ago

''The recovery of lost schoolwork during the past 25 school days will be the easiest component to implement - but the assurance of the health and safety of all persons, as well as the prevention of infections, the most complex," said Klopper.

The union's other demands include:

  • the pre-sanitisation of schools;
  • the delivery of adequate sanitation packages and equipment for the daily sanitisation of schools;
  • the provision of prescriptions for compliance with social distancing on and off the school premises;
  • isolation areas for persons who are identified at the school as infected; and
  • satisfactory safety protocols and communication to staff, parents and learners.

Klopper said that no school must reopen unless these demands were met.

He said the union's standing committee had also resolved that, if required, the courts will be requested to issue an appropriate instruction to guarantee compliance with the requirements.

READ MORE:

Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called on the departments of basic eduction and higher education to provide temperature scanners to ...
News
4 days ago

Parents balk at school fees, but here's why they should pay despite lockdown

Parents are advocating a freeze on school fee bills, or partial payment, while their children are in lockdown. But administrators caution this will ...
News
1 week ago

Many parents fear sending their kids back to school after lockdown

They want their children to repeat the grade next year rather than risk their lives by returning to the classroom this year.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X