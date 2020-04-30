South Africa

Hunt for detainees who escaped from police custody on KZN south coast

30 April 2020 - 14:29 By Lwandile Bhengu
Eight detainees escaped from a police station on the KZN south coast in the early hours of Thursday.
Eight detainees escaped from a police station on the KZN south coast in the early hours of Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

KwaZulu-Natal police and security companies are on the hunt for two detainees who escaped from a police station on the south coast on Thursday. 

According to police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, the pair was part of a group of eight detainees who initially escaped from the Port Shepstone police station in the early hours of Thursday after they overpowered police officers. 

“Six of the escaped detainees have been rearrested. A case of escaping from lawful custody was opened at Port Shepstone police station for investigation,” said Gwala. 

Local security company Lazer 911, which is assisting, has urged members of the community to be alert. 

“Lazer 911 has advised the public to exercise caution. Keep your windows, doors and access closed.”

Gwala said the search for the remaining two was ongoing.

MORE

Covid-19 infections continue to rise behind bars, prisons record 129 cases

The number of coronavirus infections has continued to rise in South Africa’s prisons with only a few recoveries reported thus far.
News
2 days ago

Seven on the run after escaping from Durban Central holding cells

Seven of 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from their holding cells in Durban on Sunday remain at large.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Prisoners filmed drinking, partying and browsing social media behind bars

A video has emerged showing three prisoners drinking wine, playing music and browsing social media on their cellphones inside their Mdantsane prison ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. Durban man seriously hurt after being shot while delivering bread South Africa

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
X