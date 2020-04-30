'Keeping your rent today can mean buying groceries tomorrow': Rent Strike SA

Lobby group Rent Strike SA is calling on the government to proclaim a rental moratorium for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown - and on banks to freeze home loans with no interest added.

However, property experts have cautioned that this could hurt people in the same communities.

Rent Strike SA is also calling on the government to reduce rates and taxes during the lockdown.

“Already in April, 32% of SA renters were unable to pay their full rent. Possibly hundreds of thousands of people are going to be unable to pay rent in May, and many more in June and beyond,” it said.

“Rent Strike as a group starts with the idea that if we collectively organise about that fact, we will all be safer now and in the long term. This is not about just May - May is the beginning.