New dashboard tracks Western Cape's rocketing Covid-19 infections

At 1pm on Thursday, the area with the most cases, as well as the highest cases per capita, was the western subdistrict of Cape Town.

The subdistrict, which extends from Camps Bay through the city centre and as far north as Darling, has produced 426 cases, or about 77 per 100,000 people.

The Tygerberg subdistrict has 329 cases (50 per 100,000) and Khayelitsha 290 cases (72 per 100,000). Tygerberg, Khayelitsha and Klipfontein have each chalked up a weekly increase of almost 140%.

Winde told an online media briefing on Thursday that even though the province had far more cases than any other, it would join the rest of the country in moving to level four of the lockdown from Friday.

“We want to thank all of the front-line essential workers who have worked throughout this period and all of those residents who have abided by the lockdown rules,” he said.

Objecting to the Western Cape being described as SA's coronavirus “epicentre”, he said the provincial government had adopted “a much more rigorous approach towards actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters”.

Winde added: “Epidemiological evidence tells us where the cluster transmissions are taking place, and this is where we relentlessly train our focus.”