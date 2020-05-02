Chaos erupts as food parcels handed out in Olievenhoutbosch

The dissemination of false information has been blamed for the chaos that erupted on Saturday morning in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, where a foundation was distributing food parcels.

Senior pastor at 3C church Bert Pretorius, whose church together with the Mahlasedi Foundation are distributing food parcels in Olievenhoutbosch, told TimesLIVE that someone spread false information that Saturday was the last day that food parcels would be distributed.

“We don’t know who did this and why they did it. It could be a 15-year-old bored at home and spread the false information to people in this community,” he said.

Pretorius said they had been distributing food parcels since Wednesday and until now had had no issues.

“The information that today was the last day caused panic among people who were expecting food parcels,” he said.