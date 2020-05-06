South Africa

Cops release photos of men who allegedly tried to kill top Cape Town lawyer

06 May 2020 - 16:36 By TimesLIVE
Police are hunting these two men in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town attorney William Booth.
Police are hunting these two men in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town attorney William Booth.
Image: SA Police Service

Police have released images of the two men who allegedly tried to murder leading Cape Town criminal attorney William Booth a month ago.

Two armed suspects wearing surgical masks fired shots at the residence of top Cape Town lawyer William Booth on Thursday morning April 9 2020. Booth is the latest lawyer to be targeted in shootings in Cape Town and is considered one of the top organised-crime lawyers in the city.

At 7.10am on April 9, two masked men fired several shots at Booth, 65, at his home in Higgovale. The shots missed and Booth was unharmed.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut said CCTV cameras filmed the two men for three days before the attack.

Two gunmen who fired at Cape Town attorney William Booth were dropped off by this Hyundai Creta.
Two gunmen who fired at Cape Town attorney William Booth were dropped off by this Hyundai Creta.
Image: SA Police Service

“They were dropped off in a white Hyundai Creta, possibly a 2018-20 year model,” he said.

“The vehicle was not fitted with number plates in the front or on the rear, but had a temporary paper number with a GP registration attached to the rear window.

One of the men wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town attorney William Booth.
One of the men wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town attorney William Booth.
Image: SA Police Service

“One of the suspects was wearing an ostentatious ring on his right hand, and one was wearing Kappa branded clothing.”

The other man wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town attorney William Booth.
The other man wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town attorney William Booth.
Image: SA Police Service

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact Col Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531.

READ MORE

WATCH | From the scene of attempted 'hit' on Cape Town attorney William Booth

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer William Booth survived what appeared to be an assassination attempt on Thursday morning by two unknown males ...
News
3 weeks ago

Top attorney William Booth survives murder attempt by masked gunmen

Two armed suspects wearing surgical masks fired shots at the residence of top Cape Town advocate William Booth on Thursday morning
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X