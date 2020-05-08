IN TWEETS | Mzansi shares stories of job losses due to Covid-19 pandemic
Social media users have shared some of their stories regarding job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the latest Monetary Policy Review, the SA Reserve Bank warned the country could lose about 370,000 jobs this year.
The central bank noted that the Covid-19 shock “has put large portions of the economy into a policy-induced coma”.
“This is a supply shock, in the sense that no amount of demand can be satisfied if industries are closed. As the supply side of the economy reawakens after the lockdown, however, the demand-side aspects of Covid-19 will become more pressing,” it said.
“Preliminary estimates suggest SA could lose about 370,000 jobs this year, on a net basis, with business insolvencies increasing by roughly 1,600 firms as the economy contracts.”
Taking to Twitter, here is what some tweeps had to say:
We are heading into a serious economic storm. Companies that have operated for decades are going into business rescue. This will result in mass job losses and/or salary cuts. If you still have a job and earn a full salary, be very grateful.— Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 7, 2020
My dad really lost his job during a pandemic because my mom got cancer and they told him he took too much time off and now they’re gonna lose their house they’ve lived in for almost 22 years— dabella (@welldamnjackie_) May 7, 2020
Every time I see someone who has lost their job because of covid, I am humbled that my wife and I still have paying jobs. So I pray God will restore and provide work opportunities for all who are looking up to him right now. And I pray for my company's preservation. Amen.— Ayo Edinger (@ayoedinger) May 7, 2020
For those who do not know, South Africa is really struggling. My best mate lost his job due to all the struggles and was completely unexpected. His fiancée is 7months and at the moment they cannot enjoy the pending birth. If anyone can help please see below https://t.co/SScupqb1yI— Pierre Visser (@Pierre_Visser7) April 11, 2020
I lost my job due to this lockdown recession. No work from home too. I am scared now what to do? #coronavirus #recession2020 #scared #lockdown #lost #job— 👁🗨 Bóssbaby (@iamnaving) May 7, 2020
So thanks to the #COVID19 #lockdown I have— LDN Loon (@chrisbromfield1) May 5, 2020
Lost my Job
Lost my Savings
Lost my Car
Lost my Freedom
Lost my Livelihood
Lost the Will to Live
Lost Faith in Humanity
& soon to probably Lose my Life
Due to saving other people's Lives
#Nonsensical #DestroyingLives#FreeMe
My bro lost his job, now been kicked out of his flat in Kempton Park since he's unable to pay rent. He's coming back home today. It's either you lose a job or life. #Covid_19 #lockdown #covid19SA #CoronavirusInSA #ramaphosa— Kgomo Ya Maphoto (@KgomoYaMaphoto1) May 5, 2020
My leader, I beg you. This can no longer go on like this. I've lost my job already, my dignity. My ability to feed myself and others. This is no longer about Covid-19. This virus didn't create the economic disaster. https://t.co/Duppd5VbPJ— JC MacFarlane (@Macfarlane123) May 7, 2020