KZN education department puts back-to-school plans on hold

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has announced a postponement of the return date for teachers in the province.

This after the national department of education planned to have school management teams (SMTs) and principals back at school on Monday May 11 and the rest of the teaching staff back on May 18.

In a communique on Friday, head of department Enock Nzama said that due to unforeseen circumstances, schools and district officers needed to postpone the reopening.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances, deep cleaning and other health-related issues have not yet been confirmed at all institutions. In light of this district offices, circuit offices and schools are hereby instructed to postpone the returning of workers and SMTs, including teachers, to schools until further notice,” he said.