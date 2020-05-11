South Africa

KZN looks to game reserves for Covid-19 quarantine beds

11 May 2020 - 07:00 By Matthew Savides
KZN game reserves could be used to provide health care facilities for Covid-19 patients.
KZN game reserves could be used to provide health care facilities for Covid-19 patients.
Image: 123rf/Kasper Nymann

KwaZulu-Natal game reserves could be used to house the province’s Covid-19 patients, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

In a statement, Zikalala said that the province was talking to provincial wildlife authority KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife about the use of their lodges should extra quarantine facilities be needed.

“These facilities can be made available within 48 hours on receipt of an official order,” said Zikalala.

He said that other privately-owned facilities had been offered, “subject to access demand over and above the [health] department’s internal bed capacity”.

“The province is in the process of establishing more temporary beds in lodges, resorts and hotels for activation for use as quarantine facilities based on demand. Some of these beds will be erected within the premises of the existing hospitals and a few, like the Royal Showgrounds beds, will be outside the hospital premises,” he said.

Currently, he said, there were 2,141 quarantine beds, 3,430 isolation beds, 66 high care beds and 143 ICU beds available in the province.

“This gives us a minimum of 5,780 beds and we are, in line with the President’s [Cyril Ramaphosa] call, informed by the current and future need, increasing these numbers even more,” he said.

READ MORE

Cape Town convention centre to be 800-bed Covid-19 hospital

Cape Town International Convention Centre is being converted into a temporary Covid-19 hospital with room for 800 patients
News
1 week ago

Covid-19: Quarantine wards set up at Tshwane hospital

Two wards at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria have been set up to handle Covid-19 patients as part of the rollout of facilities to treat ...
News
2 days ago

Embattled St Augustine's and Kingsway hospitals to reopen on Monday after Covid-19 outbreaks

Embattled St Augustine's hospital in Durban and Kingsway hospital in Amanzimtoti are set to reopen their doors on Monday following outbreaks of ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa
  3. Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars' South Africa
  4. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X