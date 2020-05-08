Covid-19: Quarantine wards set up at Tshwane hospital

The province intends to provide about 3,056 beds within its portfolio facilities, and 1,126 from external facilities.

“We are preparing for the worst-case scenario and we are leaving nothing to chance. We are mindful of the potential effect of the increased demand for health facilities, and we are working tirelessly to be ready for any eventuality,” said Motara.

At other facilities:

13 wards are being converted into intensive care units and isolation wards at the George Mukhari Hospital in Garankuwa;

A ward at the Discoveries Community Health Centre in Florida has been converted;

A 12-bed temporary quarantine facility has been newly built at Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane.

Additional facilities have been constructed at the 500-bed Nasrec centre in Johannesburg and at the 175-bed mothballed AngoGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville.

“Some of the projects will be ready for hand over by the middle of May 2020, while the rest will be accelerated in line with the required health infrastructure standards,” said acting head of the department, Richard Makhumisani.