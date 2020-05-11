South Africa

WATCH | 'Let me explain': man stuck in window begs for help after 'housebreaking' goes wrong

11 May 2020 - 13:52 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A man was truly locked down when tried to break into a house.
A man was truly locked down when tried to break into a house.
Image: Screengrab

Lockdown took on a whole new meaning for a man who found himself dangling upside down and trapped in a window while allegedly trying to break into a house in Klerksdorp, North West.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed the incident, which was captured on video, happened in the early hours of Saturday.

In the video, the suspect can be seen with his head down and wearing a blue sweater. He struggles to release himself from the window, leaving blood stains on the wall from his hand while crying out in pain.

He calls out to a woman inside the house, who is filming him, asking her to let him explain.

“Let me explain,” he pleads while attempting to take off his jersey.  

Myburgh said the incident took place around 4.55am.

“The 39-year-old is in court. He was not seriously injured during this incident."

Myburgh said a case of housebreaking was under investigation.

MORE

WATCH | 'Lockdown has been brutal': vendor arrested for selling atchar mocked by community

Thandi Thabethe said her desperation to put food on the table during the national lockdown is why she took the risk.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Mom-to-be in lockdown gets surprise 'drive-by' baby shower

While family and friends are forced to be apart and special celebrations are put on hold a mother-to-be was overjoyed to be given a surprise ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa
  3. Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars' South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  5. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X