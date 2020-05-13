South Africa

Eskom to restrict power supply to areas where illegal connections are common

13 May 2020 - 15:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Eskom is going to get tough with parts of Gauteng where illegal connections, meter tampering and other forms of electricity theft are rife.
Eskom is going to get tough with parts of Gauteng where illegal connections, meter tampering and other forms of electricity theft are rife.
Image: Eskom's Operation Khanyisa

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will restrict power to parts of Gauteng where illegal connections and other forms of electricity theft are common.

"The power utility continues to record a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods between 5am and 9am and between 5pm and 8pm," Eskom said.

The utility said its immediate response was to safeguard its assets from repeated failure and explosions as a result of overloading caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electricity infrastructure that are on the increase.

“It is prudent for us to take deliberate measures to significantly reduce the extremely high costs associated with repeated equipment failure resulting from overloading, which costs more as the power is indiscriminately used during peak periods. This unprecedented measure is necessary to contain the situation.

"We deem the constant repairs and replacement of equipment that fails before we can realise their investment as unwarranted, and this will not sustain our operations should we continue in this trajectory. This is in line with our priorities of containing operational costs and improving plant performance,” said Motlhabane Ramashi, senior manager for maintenance and operations in the Gauteng operating unit.

The restrictions, Eskom said, would be implemented on a rotational basis to curb rising costs.

"High density areas of Gauteng that are prone to illegal connections, overloading, meter tampering and all other electricity theft" would be affected, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Eskom said it would continue conducting audits, remove illegal connections and act against meter tampering, as well as impose penalties for any transgressions.

"We will carry on to partner and collaborate with the affected communities and stakeholders to ensure that electricity is delivered to all customers, as we are of the view that electricity remains an essential service”, Ramashi said. 

MORE

Retired engineers volunteer to help rebuild Eskom - for free

A group of 60 engineers, mostly Eskom retirees, has offered to help rebuild the power utility at no cost.
News
5 days ago

Barbara Creecy dismisses objections to giant turbine farm on west coast

Appeals against plans for a huge new wind farm on the West Coast have been dismissed by environment minister Barbara Creecy, paving the way for the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Eskom worker at Koeberg nuclear station tests positive for Covid-19

Seven other employees at the nuclear power station north of Cape Town were tested following contact with the infected person
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X