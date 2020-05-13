South Africa

Man linked to several house break-ins in Kuruman arrested

13 May 2020 - 07:10 By Iavan Pijoos
The man was found in possession of firearms and ammunition,
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A 29-year-old man linked to several house break-ins in Kuruman in the Northern Cape was arrested on Tuesday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the suspect was arrested during a multidisciplinary operation conducted with crime intelligence, Kuruman K9 and the tactical response team.

Mnisi said during a previous search operation at his house in April 2019, four firearms were recovered from the man’s house.

“Further investigation established that the firearms were related to break-ins in the Kuruman area.”

The man had been linked to at least eight cases of housebreaking and a total of six firearms had since been recovered.

He is expected to appear in the Kuruman magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

