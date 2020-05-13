SA's Covid-19 cases up more than 700 for the first time, 13 deaths recorded

The number of South Africans who have died of Covid-19 stood at 219 on Wednesday, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The number of confirmed infections was 12,074. This was an increase of 724 cases and 13 deaths. There were 4,745 confirmed recoveries.

Ramaphosa said that, without the lockdown, studies showed that at least 80,000 South Africans could have been infected by now and the death toll could have been “eight times higher”.

The level of coronavirus infections is around 181 people per million of the population

This is according to Ramaphosa, who was addressing South Africans on Wednesday night.