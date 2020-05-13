South Africa

KZN police station closed as officer tests positive for Covid-19

13 May 2020 - 20:31 By Orrin Singh
Decontamination teams fumigate the Inanda police station on Wednesday.
Decontamination teams fumigate the Inanda police station on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The Inanda police station, north of Durban, was closed on Tuesday after a female sergeant tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to TimesLIVE that the station was immediately evacuated and the members were sent to their respective homes and instructed to self-isolate while awaiting screening and testing.

"The decontamination of the station started today [Wednesday] and over a 140 members have been tested so far," said Naidoo.

"A temporary community service centre has been set up within the perimeter fencing of the station precinct. It is expected that by tomorrow [Thursday] the station operations will be back to normal."

Naidoo said the infected member was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

MORE:

253 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19

In the same way the coronavirus has rattled essential service providers like doctors and nurses, the police service has not been spared.
News
5 days ago

‘A dedicated man who lived for his family’: wife of policeman taken by Covid-19

Captain Andrew Leslie could still walk when his wife persuaded him to go to hospital. He had been struggling with a fever, cough and a sore throat. ...
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | Fight breaks out at cop shop after officers bust for breaking lockdown rules

An investigation has been launched into a fight that broke out between police officers at a station in George, Western Cape.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe prints new notes as inflation nears 1,000%: What you need to know
Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
X