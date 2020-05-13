'What are crop bottoms?': Mzansi outraged by winter clothing regulations

Crop bottoms worn with boots and leggings. Shirts displayed and promoted to be worn under jackets, coats or knitwear. Short-sleeved knit tops promoted and displayed as worn under cardigans and knitwear.

These are some of the regulations that retail stores should abide by when selling winter clothes under level 4 lockdown.

The list of winter clothing was gazetted on Tuesday by the trade and industry department after consultations with stakeholders in the textile industry.

According to minister Ebrahim Patel, the gazette was to give clarity on clothing and related products that were permissible during level 4.

The list of winter clothes also includes all baby and toddler clothing, maternity wear and bedding accessories.

The government gazette can be accessed here.