Police launch manhunt for KZN cop 'killers'

Police have executed a manhunt for two men believed to be behind the murder of an off-duty KwaZulu-Natal cop outside his home on Friday night.

32-year-old Constable Xolani Zulu, a married father of three who was stationed at KwaNdengezi police station, near Hillcrest, died after two men allegedly opened fire on him at about 7:30pm.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said national police commissioner Gen Khela Sitho had ordered a “manhunt” for the men responsible for Zulu's death. ​

“It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable's house and waited for him to return.

“The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun, and without warning, opened fire on the constable killing him instantly.

“The police were informed and station management immediately mobilised all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene..”

She said Zulu had served in the SAPS for eight years.