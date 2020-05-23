South Africa

SA artists and musicians stranded in Turkey fly home

23 May 2020 - 10:16 By JEFF WICKS
A group of SA artists and musicians, among 93 South Africans who were stranded in Turkey for two months after the announcement of the national lockdown, are back on home soil.
A group of SA artists and musicians, among 93 South Africans who were stranded in Turkey for two months after the announcement of the national lockdown, are back on home soil.
Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

A group of SA artists and musicians, among 93 South Africans who were stranded in Turkey for two months after the announcement of the national lockdown, are back on home soil.

According to a joint statement issued by the department of sport, arts and culture and the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), the group of 29 landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday night.

“The group was meant to fly home, but flights were grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic. These artists are said to be from disadvantaged backgrounds and were unable to afford the airfares,” it read.  

“The 29 artists were part of the 93 South Africans granted approval to board the flight to SA. They arrived last night and were taken to a government facility for mandatory quarantine. As government, we are honoured to have played a role in showing care to our own. We are happy that our young practitioners will be back on home soil and soon reunited with their families.”

The flight, funded by the Turkish government, was part of a sustained effort by Dirco, which has seen nearly 5,000 South Africans returned from countries which span the globe.

READ MORE

More than 5,000 South Africans repatriated, less than R10m spent

The government has repatriated more than 5,000 South Africans from overseas since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Politics
2 days ago

Thousands repatriated to SA, some ready to return to work abroad as countries reopen: Pandor

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor says thousands of South Africans have been repatriated since the closure of ...
News
3 days ago

Foreigners open hearts and homes to South Africans stuck overseas

The Home Away from Home organisation is helping to repatriate South Africans from all over the world
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa
  2. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  3. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  4. More than 100,000 sign Mmusi Maimane's petition against reopening schools South Africa
  5. Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations? South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X