SA artists and musicians stranded in Turkey fly home

“The group was meant to fly home, but flights were grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic. These artists are said to be from disadvantaged backgrounds and were unable to afford the airfares,” it read.

“The 29 artists were part of the 93 South Africans granted approval to board the flight to SA. They arrived last night and were taken to a government facility for mandatory quarantine. As government, we are honoured to have played a role in showing care to our own. We are happy that our young practitioners will be back on home soil and soon reunited with their families.”

The flight, funded by the Turkish government, was part of a sustained effort by Dirco, which has seen nearly 5,000 South Africans returned from countries which span the globe.