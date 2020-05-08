Foreigners open hearts and homes to South Africans stuck overseas

Cruz arrived in the country on March 19 and was to head over to Spain the next day for a business meeting. His trip was cancelled as borders about the world began to shut to prevent the spread of the virus and he was unable to return home.

Unsure of what to do, Cruz stayed at the airport waiting for a flight home - for two weeks.

“With the exchange rate what it is, I am quickly running out of money. A Coke costs R60 and a sandwich R80. I spoke to [Cazzetta-Barrell] and she managed to find a family to put me up for a bit. I'm sure they want their house back though.”

When the first SAA repatriation flight was announced, Cruz was excited at the prospect of returning home.

“But I wasn't allowed on the plane. I have a duel passport [South African and Portuguese]. My grandparents were from here [Portugal]. I usually travel on my Portuguese passport.

“My name wasn't put onto the list because the authorities said I wasn't a South African. Even when I showed proof of residence. Proof of birth in SA. Proof of my business and my family in SA. They wouldn't budge. We actually had to get a lawyer involved - then suddenly they allowed me entrance back into SA - only thing is that there are no more flights now.”

Cruz said there was a group of 20 other South Africans in the same situation.

“There could be a flight in the [United Arab Emirates] but it will cost me R39,000. I can't afford that. My business is closed. My wife owns a small chain store at a mall - she's not allowed to work [during lockdown] but we still pay the R50,000 a month for the floor space.

“I can probably only afford to stay here another two weeks - then I have no money left.”

His attitude remains positive..

“I know it's not government's fault. I should have petitioned harder to get on the first flight. But I won't give up trying to get home. Hopefully government will hear our pleas.”