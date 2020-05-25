8 ways your #LockdownLife will change during level 3, according to Ramaphosa

However, with SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases continuing to increase, Ramaphosa also warned South Africans that the worst was yet to come.

By Sunday, the country had 22,583 confirmed cases and 429 deaths.

Here are eight ways the lockdown will change in level three, according to Ramaphosa.

No more curfew

Ramaphosa said the current 8pm to 5am curfew on the movement of people will no longer apply.

“The curfew on the movement of people will be lifted,” he said.

You can exercising any time, as long as it's not in a group

There would be no time limit on exercising from June 1.

“People will be able to exercise at any time during the day, provided this is not done in groups.”

Alcohol will be sold, but only for drinking at home

Ramaphosa said alcohol will be sold for home consumption.

“Alcohol may be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions.”

Still no official ciggie sales

The prohibition on the sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes, will continue.

“The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited in alert level three due to the health risks associated with smoking.”

You can travel, but only for work

Limited domestic air travel will be allowed for business travel only and dates will soon be announced, said Ramaphosa.

“Our national borders will remain closed except for the transport of goods and repatriation of nationals,” he added.