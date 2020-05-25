High seas, strong winds, storms and rain as cold front hits SA

Winter is here, with a cold front which may see temperatures dropping as low as -1°C in Gauteng, while good rains in the Western Cape may lead to localised flooding.

The SA Weather Service has issued 10 severe weather alerts and watches for Monday leading into Tuesday.

Disruptive snowfalls leading to temporary closure of mountain passes can be expected in the Cape Winelands district of the Western Cape on Monday evening, spreading to the Little Karoo overnight.

Gale force northwesterly to westerly winds (65km/h-80km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the early morning, spreading eastward to Plettenberg Bay by late morning and to Port St Johns in the afternoon, as well as the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

High seas with wave heights between 6m and 9m are expected between Cape Columbine and Port St Johns.

A storm surge is expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and East London as well as the False Bay region.

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in places in the Cape Metro as well as the mountainous regions of the Cape Winelands and Overberg.