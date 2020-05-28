South Africa

Trio sought for attempted murder after opening fire on PE couple

28 May 2020 - 15:29 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Three men fired shots at a couple in Bethelsdorp, near Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Police are seeking the community’s assistance to locate three attempted murder suspects in Port Elizabeth.

The three men allegedly fired shots in Strelitzia Street in Extension 34, Bethelsdorp.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday, at about 3.45pm, a 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 29, went outside after hearing a commotion. Three unknown males were approaching in their direction. One male produced a firearm and fired several shots at them. The couple ran back into their shack and hid,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“When everything was quiet, the woman discovered that she sustained a gunshot wound in her right leg. She was taken to hospital for treatment.”

She added that the incident was not gang-related.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Bethelsdorp detectives on 041 404 3005, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

