South Africa

WATCH | R250 for a pack of cigarettes? We go undercover to find smokes in Cape Town

01 June 2020 - 09:42 By Anthony Molyneaux

If you want to buy Marlboro, Camel or Peter Stuyvesant cigarettes it’s going to set you back R250, the fixed price for a pack of premium cigarettes in the Cape Town CBD.

The sale of tobacco products has been banned by the government for “health reasons” across SA since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of March, but two TimesLIVE journalists went out on Friday, May 29 2020 to find cigarettes, and found it was easy.

MORE

WATCH | 'Township kid' creates R9 bicycle delivery service with 11 teens and two 10-year-old 'mechanics'

Mkosi started Cloudy Deliveries in February 2020 offering a bicycle delivery service using local teenagers from Langa. The bicycle riders are called ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘What’s this nonsense!?’ South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn

Capetonians gave their feelings on the U-turn concerning the sale of tobacco products under level 4 lockdown
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Mitchells Plain emergency centre sees 'dramatic decline' in violence during Covid-19 lockdown

Doctors say there has been a 45% drop in violent trauma cases since February 2020 in Mitchells Plain District Hospital - and they believe it is a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X