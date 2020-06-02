WATCH | Midstream College music group debuts 'first public performance' during lockdown

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA, forcing the country to go into lockdown for almost three months, it not only disrupted academic activities at Midstream College in Olifantsfontein, but its newly formed ensemble group too.

The school at the weekend released the choir's first “public performance,” which is a combination of clips from pupils who recorded their individual performances at their homes.

On its Facebook page, the school said it is proud of the pupils and the effort they have put into their individual performances. The video was produced by the school's ensemble conductor, Herman Steyn.