TshisaLIVE

From gqom kings to music bosses: What you need to know about Distruction Boyz's record label

31 May 2020 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Distruction Boyz' Que and Goldmax are setting up their own label, Distruction Records.
Distruction Boyz' Que and Goldmax are setting up their own label, Distruction Records.
Image: Via Distruction Boyz Instagram

Gqom duo Distruction Boyz have launched their own record label, Distruction Records.

They have already signed three talented artists and producers to the label: BlaQRhythm, Drega and K Dot

The group's Que told TshisaLIVE that they first met BlaQRhythm in around 2012. He was still doing gqom at the time, but later changed his sound to Afro-tech. Que said he is now like a brother to them.

“BlaQRhythm is a really good producer. Even Black Coffee plays his music and uses his songs in his promos. That's the reason we have him in our stable,” he said.

DJ Black Coffee says tie-up with Gallo Music will benefit fellow artists

A ground-breaking investment deal this week in which music icon DJ Black Coffee took a 20% stake in Gallo Music Investments is set to change the ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Distruction Boyz are planning to sign more artists in the future, but for now they are focussing on these three, as well as themselves.

“That's always every label manager's dream - to have a bigger stable and to have more people who can have their future changed through music,” said Que.

Que and his partner in the popular duo, Goldmax, will be releasing separate EPs in June.

“Goldmax will be doing something that is close to his heart and I will be doing something that is close to my heart. We are releasing a Distruction Boyz project. We are flooding the market with good music this year!”

Que added that if it wasn’t for Covid-19, they would have probably already released the songs by now, but the virus has held them back a bit.

“I’m not complaining, but it has given us more time to work on our craft. The singles will be released in June. For the full body of work, we haven’t decided on the date yet,”

READ MORE:

Distruction Boyz believe their new 'electro gqom' music will change the industry

'We came up with a sound that helps you to feature any singer you want to feature beside kwaito artists'
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Distruction Boyz 'prayed a lot' to leave the drama for international glory

The world is watching and Distruction Boyz are coming for that BET award.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Distruction Boyz will make Dezemba feel like It Was All A Dream shem!

Cancel November already!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Distruction Boyz: Our parents didn’t approve of our gqom lifestyle at first

The boys said their mamas didn't send them to 'good' schools for gqom, but it worked out eventually.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X