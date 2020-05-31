From gqom kings to music bosses: What you need to know about Distruction Boyz's record label

Distruction Boyz are planning to sign more artists in the future, but for now they are focussing on these three, as well as themselves.

“That's always every label manager's dream - to have a bigger stable and to have more people who can have their future changed through music,” said Que.

Que and his partner in the popular duo, Goldmax, will be releasing separate EPs in June.

“Goldmax will be doing something that is close to his heart and I will be doing something that is close to my heart. We are releasing a Distruction Boyz project. We are flooding the market with good music this year!”

Que added that if it wasn’t for Covid-19, they would have probably already released the songs by now, but the virus has held them back a bit.

“I’m not complaining, but it has given us more time to work on our craft. The singles will be released in June. For the full body of work, we haven’t decided on the date yet,”