'We'll keep fighting': Meet the man who challenged SA’s lockdown regulations

Reyno de Beer has become a household name after the David vs Goliath victory on Tuesday that saw him challenge the government’s lockdown regulations and the high court ruling that many were invalid and unconstitutional.

The father-of-two, born in Edenvale, Johannesburg, said he developed an interest in law and politics after his grade 12 studies at the then Hendrik Verwoerd High School in Pretoria in 1994.

He is the youngest of three siblings. His parents divorced in the 1980s.

De Beer, 44, describes himself as family man and a devout Christian. His wife, who is employed at a drug rehabilitation centre, is the breadwinner at home, while he volunteers for a non-profit organisation on a full-time basis.

Speaking about his childhood, De Beer recalled how he and his siblings survived on his mother’s R600 salary per month at the time. “We were not rich, barely survived but we were happy,” he said.

He recalled how his mother managed to secure a student loan for him to pursue his dream of studying a BCom Law. But it was short-lived due to a lack of finances.